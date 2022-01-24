ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 16.7% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $323,497.23 and approximately $271.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00171710 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00029112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00357728 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061766 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

