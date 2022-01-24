Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 55019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

