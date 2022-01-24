Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

ZION traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $62.77. 2,326,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.