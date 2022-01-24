Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Shares Down 2.1%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81.

Zoned Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc is real estate development company, which engages in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.