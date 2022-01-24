Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $140.00

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $143.14, with a volume of 21213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.