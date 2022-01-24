Zscaler, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Stock analysts at Summit Insights lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zscaler in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Summit Insights also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. upped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.15.

Shares of ZS opened at $241.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,835,742. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.