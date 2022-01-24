Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.15.

ZS stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.20. 4,143,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,267 shares of company stock worth $23,835,742 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,880,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

