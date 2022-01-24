ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $434,624.14 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00400945 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

