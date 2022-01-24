Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading Up 7%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.29. Approximately 5,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

