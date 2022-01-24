ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.49 million and $490,920.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.42 or 0.06533445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,981.74 or 0.99222625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006594 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.