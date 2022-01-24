Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 41258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZY. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $64,544,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.