-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484 over the last 90 days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,722. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

