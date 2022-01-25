-$0.17 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of OVID stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 239,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,884. The firm has a market cap of $186.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

