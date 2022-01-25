$0.17 EPS Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

STER stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,434,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

