-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 6,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,085. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

