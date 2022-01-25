$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

