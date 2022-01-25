-$0.35 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.46). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Radius Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

