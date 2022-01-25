-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 19.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 59.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,521. The stock has a market cap of $692.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. Sohu.com has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

