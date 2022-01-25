$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.