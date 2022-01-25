$0.73 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 67.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after buying an additional 417,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comcast by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,959,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $572,690,000 after buying an additional 2,288,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,696,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after buying an additional 822,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. 2,420,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,130,848. Comcast has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

