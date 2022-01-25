-$0.76 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.40. 180,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,718. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

