$0.79 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 248,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 931,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

