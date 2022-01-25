$0.85 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Pentair posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 1,237,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,969. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.