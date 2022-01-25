$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.02. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,917. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $488.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

