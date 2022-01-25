0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.35 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $215,385.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00068394 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

