0xBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $10.28 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004854 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $595,662.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006493 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

