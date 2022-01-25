$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $992.06 million to $1.02 billion. Five Below posted sales of $858.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.01. Five Below has a 1-year low of $152.07 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Five Below by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 431,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

