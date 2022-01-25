$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

