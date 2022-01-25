-$1.23 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.39). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,723 shares of company stock valued at $512,802. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 272,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,672. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.