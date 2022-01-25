-$1.23 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.39). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,723 shares of company stock valued at $512,802. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 272,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,672. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

