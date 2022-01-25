$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.05. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UFP Industries.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. 13,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,731. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

