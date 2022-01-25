$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $93.95. 4,804,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

