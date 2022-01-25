$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.78. 2,847,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.72. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $229.62 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

