$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.