$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 8,311,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.