$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.45. Walmart posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

WMT stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.15. 9,717,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.