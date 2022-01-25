$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.83. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,191. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

