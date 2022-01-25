$1.85 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $49,420,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.