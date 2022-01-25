$1.87 EPS Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $26.58 on Tuesday, hitting $375.44. 29,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,414. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

