$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

