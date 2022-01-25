$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

TPR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

