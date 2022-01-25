10,168 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,880,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,690,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.35.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

