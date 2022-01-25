10,535 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,844,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

