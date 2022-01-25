$106.63 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce $106.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.70 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $408.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $448.05 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $456.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $199.10 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

