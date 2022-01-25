109,563 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.32% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,926 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,607,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 305,984 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Full House Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $292.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.