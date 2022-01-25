10x Genomics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,257 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,065% compared to the typical daily volume of 623 put options.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,902 shares of company stock worth $40,370,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,344 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of TXG opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

