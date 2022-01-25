$118.67 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce sales of $118.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $458.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.02 million to $467.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $513.96 million, with estimates ranging from $446.73 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.