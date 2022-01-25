1,190,000 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,190,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $48,266,000. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.35% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 185,035 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 286,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,002.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MIC stock remained flat at $$3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $314.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

