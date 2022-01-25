132,093 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

