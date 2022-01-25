13,449 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

