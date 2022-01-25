141,160 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

PCT opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.